Taylor Wimpey South Midlands to host show apartment event
and live on Freeview channel 276
This exclusive event will give interested home buyers the chance to explore one of their typical two bedroom open plan apartments, designed for modern living.
In addition to the apartment tours, to assist visitors with their financial queries, there will be an Independent Financial Advisor (IFA) present, offering expert guidance and support to help individuals make informed decisions about purchasing their new dream home. Furthermore, attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments throughout the day, courtesy of Taylor Wimpey South Midlands.
Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “"We are thrilled to showcase our Thorn Fields show apartment to customers across the region as we have similar style apartments for sale at our Vision development, too. The Apartment Showcase promises to be an exciting event, and we look forward to welcoming guests and helping them find their dream home."
Thorn Fields is located near to central Houghton Regis and will eventually comprise 625 high-quality new homes in a range of styles, offering two, three, four and five bedroom houses and two bedroom apartments.
The development is situated within easy reach of the region’s major commuter routes. With the M1 close to the edge of town, commuters will benefit from routes to London, Milton Keynes and Northampton.
The two bedroom apartments currently for sale at Thorn Fields, are priced from £255,000. For more information, please visit: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/houghton-regis/thorn-fields