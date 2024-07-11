The Culture Trust & Morley College presents “A Hat Journey Around the World”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a dynamic collaboration between Morley College London, and The Culture Trust, student milliners have crafted new hats and headwear for a display in the Cultural Quarter in Luton.

Morley College – A Hat Journey around the World display is now open until 29 August, Hat Works, 47 Guildford St, Luton LU1 2NQ, less than 5 minutes walk from Luton train station.

Hat enthusiasts, fashion lovers, and all those fascinated by the art of millinery will not want to miss this rare opportunity to witness the talents of emerging milliners and gain insights into the fascinating world of hats. With access to the Trust’s extensive hat collection, millinery students at Morley College, London, were challenged to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship and creativity in this homage to the world’s hats.

Under guidance of lecturers Vesna Pesic, Sarah Lomax and Rafael Peinador Perez, Morley College students had to research and explore materials, techniques, and processes seen in global headwear to create a hat for this display, paying particular attention to sustainable practices.

Alice To, Morley College Millinery Student poses with her headwear creation at Hat Works, Luton

Yona Lesger, Curator of Significant Collections, Hat Industry & Headwear at the Culture Trust commented, “It has been a delight to share our Museum’s collection with the Morley College students, who are the next generation of outstanding British milliners. It has been a privilege to inspire their creativity and to help build their knowledge using our resources and world class collection. It has been fantastic to see how they’ve learned from and reinterpreted both their own heritage as well as hatting history from across the world. Hat making is essential to the fashion, theatre and TV & film industries and, and it is woven into the historical fabric of Luton.”

Millinery Designer and Lecturer Vesna Pesic said “We're so excited to showcase the beautiful work that's come from this collaboration. It is always a pleasure to work with Yona Lesger, at The Culture Trust. The history of Luton is intricately woven with millinery and it's an honour for our students to contribute to this legacy.”

Student Julia Lewis added “It’s a great motivator to make a hat for a purpose—responding to a brief informs the design and it’s wonderful seeing one’s own creations displayed or celebrated in some way!”

Student Roberta Cuccuzza said “Seeing my work as part of an exhibition has boosted my confidence as a designer/maker, it’s a great way to connect with people in the industry too.”

Emily Langley, Morley College Millinery Student poses with her hat creation at Hat Works, Luton

From the timeless elegance of bygone eras to the avant-garde visions of tomorrow, this showcase promises a feast for the senses and a journey through the artistry of millinery. The display is open Mondays-Thursdays between 10am - 5pm, it’s free to attend and pre-booking is not required. For more information visit the Culture Trust website www.culturetrust.com or follow updates on social media @culturetrustUK