The Mall Christmas Opening Times: Here is when Luton's The Mall will be open this festive season
The Mall has extended it’s opening hours so there is plenty of time to shop
The Mall in Luton is extending its opening hours this festive season to make sure everyone has the chance to pick up their Christmas and New Year shopping.
Changes to opening hours at The Mall start from Monday, December 19 and will run until Tuesday, January 3.
However, some retailers' opening hours will vary, so shoppers are advised to check the stores directly for further details.
Roy Greening, General Manager at The Mall Luton said: “Christmas has well and truly arrived here at The Mall. We’re looking forward to welcoming you for all your Christmas shopping needs, with a huge range of stores as well as cafes and restaurants for you to put your feet up! Make sure you take a look at all of the events we have going on too, including our free festive grotto, all of which can be found on our website.”