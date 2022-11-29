The Mall in Luton is extending its opening hours this festive season to make sure everyone has the chance to pick up their Christmas and New Year shopping.

Roy Greening, General Manager at The Mall Luton said: “Christmas has well and truly arrived here at The Mall. We’re looking forward to welcoming you for all your Christmas shopping needs, with a huge range of stores as well as cafes and restaurants for you to put your feet up! Make sure you take a look at all of the events we have going on too, including our free festive grotto, all of which can be found on our website.”