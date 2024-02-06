The Mall Luton announces Coffee Morning with Alzheimer’s Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A free-to-attend Coffee Morning has been announced by The Mall Luton.

The event will run on the first Tuesday of each month, and will offer the opportunity for residents to speak to experts about any queries or concerns when it comes to dementia.

The very first of such events is set to take place on Tuesday 6th February from 10am – 12pm, held at Esquire’s Coffee. In attendance will be deputy mayor of Luton, Councillor Raja, who will be kicking off the event with a speech regarding the importance of such support for the people of Luton. There are 2,100 people living with dementia in Luton and 99% of people who attend similar coffee mornings say that the experience has provided them with useful information, so its importance cannot be overstated.

Coffee Morning

Cllr Raja said: “Dementia can be a scary topic. It is one that still has so much taboo around it. This is a huge step in squashing the stigma, and seeing the coffee morning events advertised is a reminder that nobody is alone in this journey.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the fantastic staff from the Alzheimer's Society for their support in setting up these events. The coffee mornings would be nothing without the support and advice of the experts, providing a friendly ear to visitors in moments of vulnerability and signposting individuals to ensure that they receive the support they require and deserve.”

The service, organised by The Mall Luton, is a fantastic step in destigmatizing this illness that will touch so many people in one way or another throughout their lives.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We are thrilled to announce the first of our Coffee Mornings in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society on Tuesday 6th February. Alzheimer’s and dementia affects so many of us, and it’s important to show that people do not need to face its challenges alone.

"With the help of the wonderful team at Alzheimer’s Society, there will be the monthly opportunity to receive advice and information over a friendly cuppa.”

She added: “We would like to express our thanks to the fantastic team from the charity for kindly giving us their time, and also to our host Esquires Coffee for providing a comfortable and safe space for such discussions.

"Both The Mall and Esquires teams have attended Dementia Friends information sessions, learning more about dementia and the small ways they can help. We hope that this is a valuable resource for many of our Mall visitors.”