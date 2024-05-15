The Mall Luton highlights partnership with Alzheimer’s Society for Dementia Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mall Luton shows its support for Alzheimer’s Society this Dementia Awareness Week with the continuation of their popular coffee mornings.

The inaugural coffee morning took place on Tuesday 6th February with the help of Deputy Mayor of Luton, Councillor Raja, and a team from the charity, and has since continued to prove popular in providing support for the community of Luton.

Since its first session the coffee mornings, held on the first Tuesday of each month from 10am – 12pm at Esquire’s Coffee within The Mall, have welcomed a range of visitors seeking advice for themselves or loved ones when it comes to dealing or diagnosing dementia. The sessions are free to attend and offer a quiet and friendly atmosphere for locals to enjoy a coffee and pastry and speak to a listening ear.

The team from Alzheimer’s Society have experience in answering questions about the topic, which is still considered to be taboo by many. Despite this, there are an estimated 2,100 people in Luton living with dementia and 99% of people who attend similar coffee mornings with the charity report that the experience has been beneficial to them, so its importance cannot be overstated.

The coffee mornings are also a fantastic step in destigmatizing this illness that unfortunately is likely to affect so many people in one way or another throughout their lives.

In addition, teams from both The Mall Luton and Esquires Coffee have undertaken ‘Dementia Friends’ information sessions, learning about dementia and the small ways they are able to make a difference.

The next Coffee Morning will be taking place on Tuesday 4th June and the team will be joined by Music 24, a leading community music charity who work to support people affected by ill-health or disability. Attendees can have the opportunity to find out more about their work and how the power of music can be so beneficial to them.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented “The continuation of our Dementia Coffee Mornings is something we take great pride in here at The Mall Luton, and this Dementia Awareness Week we are shining a light on this fantastic service that is able to help so many people in so many different ways. We invite anyone who might be curious about this service to come along to our next session and speak to one of the team over a tasty cuppa and delicious pastry. This is an invaluable resource and we are glad to play a small part in supporting those who need it, and destigmatizing this illness.’