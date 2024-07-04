TURKFEST returns to Stockwood Park to celebrate Turkish music, culture and cuisine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of revellers are set to descend on Stockwood Park, Luton, this weekend for a huge celebration of the rich heritage and vibrant traditions of the Town’s Turkish community.

Now in its fourth year, the free festival takes place on Sunday the 7th of July at Stockwood Park, London Road, Luton, LU1 4LX. The event is hosted by the Luton Turkish Community Association and supported by Luton Rising along with a variety of other sponsors.

Attendees can expect to enjoy hours of lively performances of traditional music and dance alongside rich and diverse Turkish cuisine. Organisers will also be releasing pigeons in a message of peace.

The event was established in celebration of the long-standing and expanding Turkish community in the town, and to share Turkish culture with a wider audience. In previous years, the festival has attracted large crowds from far and wide as well as visiting dignitaries.

TURKFEST 2023

Ahead of the event, Atilla Ustun, Chair of Luton Turkish Community Association, commented:

“We are very excited to once again be offering Luton residents the opportunity to immerse themselves in Turkish music, art and food at this year’s Turkfest. Whether you are a fan of traditional kebabs, baklava, Turkish delight, Turkish tea, folk music, or the wonderful dance of the whirling dervishes, you will find something here for you.

“Our mission is to foster a sense of unity and cultural enrichment within our community and this festival is designed to uplift and unite not just Turkish denizens but the wider Luton community as well. I’d like to thank our supporters, sponsors, and volunteers, who have enabled this event to be free for the community to attend.

“The weather forecast for Sunday is looking good. I have no doubt that this is set to be an unforgettable festival, and we look forward to welcoming the wider Luton community to come and experience the rich tapestry of Turkish culture.”

For more information visit: lutonturkfest.com