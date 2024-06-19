Undercurrent: Revoluton Arts explores the River Lea to uncover the banks of futures past

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uncovers oral histories of the River Lea and its connection to activism. Retells the history and impact of music subcultures and its association with the famed river from Luton to London.

On Friday 21 June 2024, Revoluton Arts will unveil and share the artistic responses and creative interpretations to their research of the River Lea and associated histories of activism and music subcultures. The Research Sharing will take place at Marsh House Community Centre, Luton from 18:00 – 21:00 (exhibition open to view from 16:00).

From neolithic beginnings to Blockers’ Seaside, punk gigs to rave collectives, the River Lea has been a constant source of inspiration for Luton and beyond.

Revoluton Arts have recognised this rich heritage and spent the last three months exploring the stories associated with the iconic river, collecting oral histories, and delving into the archives. This research has birthed an exhibition of artistic responses to the oral histories documented along the river from Luton to London.

Glenn Jenkins (Co-founder, Exodus Collective) & Lindsey Pugh (CEO/Creative Director, Revoluton Arts)

The event will showcase the connection between the River Lea and its link to activism and music subcultures, which tell an interesting tale of raves, punk events, and free parties all edged around social impact and social exclusion, including community projects highlighting the famed Exodus Collective. It will feature filmed oral histories, digital work from young content creators, historical analysis in the form of an audio trail, a photography exhibition, and the unveiling of a ceramic mural collection.

The Undercurrent Research Sharing is a free event for enthusiasts of the River Lea, the Exodus Collective, and the historical heritage of Luton and its environment.

Lindsey Pugh, CEO/Creative Director, Revoluton Arts says: ‘’Over the next 18 months, these emerging ideas will inspire and inform a creative programme, including exciting new commissions and co-creation with communities along the river from the stables of Revoluton Arts’’.