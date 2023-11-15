It’s here for one day only!

One of the stall coming to the town. Picture: Vegan Market Co

A vegan market is coming back to Dunstable this weekend, promising plant-based foods, drinks and gifts for all.

Vegan Market Co take over town centre on Saturday, November 18. The free event will feature vegan street food, baked goods and cheeses, as well as cosmetics, clothing, jewellery and charity stalls.

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Dunstable. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

He added: “We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Dunstable!”