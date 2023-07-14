The Beanotown kids are set to arrive at Whipsnade Zoo this month and take visors on a conservation adventure all summer long.

The world’s longest-running weekly comic comes to life at the zoo between July 22 and September 4 – as Dennis, Dangerous Dan, Harsha and Rubi Von Screwtop inspire the next generation to save the world’s wildlife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Families can try Dennis the Menace’s giant seed slingshot and help Beanotown’s number-one prankster grow a wildlife garden. They can take their very own seed bomb home to scatter themselves.

Beano promo poster, left, and penguins at zoo (Picture: Whipsnade Zoo)

Most Popular

Kids can learn about the atmosphere’s harmful gases in our atmosphere in Harsha’s Tent of Trumps, or play hide and seek to find Gnasher. Comic fans can also take home a special souvenir.