News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Whipsnade Zoo doubles as Beanotown for kids conservation activities

Join Dennis the Menace and his friends to become conservationists
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST

The Beanotown kids are set to arrive at Whipsnade Zoo this month and take visors on a conservation adventure all summer long.

The world’s longest-running weekly comic comes to life at the zoo between July 22 and September 4 – as Dennis, Dangerous Dan, Harsha and Rubi Von Screwtop inspire the next generation to save the world’s wildlife.

Families can try Dennis the Menace’s giant seed slingshot and help Beanotown’s number-one prankster grow a wildlife garden. They can take their very own seed bomb home to scatter themselves.

Beano promo poster, left, and penguins at zoo (Picture: Whipsnade Zoo)Beano promo poster, left, and penguins at zoo (Picture: Whipsnade Zoo)
Beano promo poster, left, and penguins at zoo (Picture: Whipsnade Zoo)
Most Popular

    Kids can learn about the atmosphere’s harmful gases in our atmosphere in Harsha’s Tent of Trumps, or play hide and seek to find Gnasher. Comic fans can also take home a special souvenir.

    On four Saturdays in July and August, the zoo will stay open for a few extra hours. Beano activities are free with zoo entry and there is no extra charge for ‘Summer Saturdays’.