Win a VIP safari getaway this summer complete with hotel stay included

Lonka the new African male Lion at Woburn Safari Park. Photo: Woburn Safari Park - Laura Ross

We have teamed up with Woburn Safari Park to offer the prize of a VIP getaway this summer complete with hotel stay included.

Soak up the sunshine at Woburn Safari Park this summer, where unforgettable animal encounters and thrilling new attractions await the whole family. From character meet-and-greets to brand-new exhibits, new arrivals and new babies, there’s never been a better time to plan your adventure at one of the UK’s most beloved safari destinations.

What’s New This Summer?

Meet Lonka – The New King of Woburn

A child enjoying a trip to Woburn Safari Park. Photo: Woburn Safari Park

A powerful new presence has arrived! Lonka, a 10-year-old African lion from Germany, is now settling into the Kingdom of the Carnivores. With his striking dark mane and commanding roar, he’s already turning heads and may soon be introduced to lioness Zuri as part of a vital conservation pairing.

A New View of Majestic Giants

Explore the reimagined Giraffe Meadow, offering a fresh perspective on the Rothschild’s giraffe herd. Grandstand seating offers visitors the chance to sit and enjoy peaceful scenes, as the giraffe graze and stroll around their meadow space. Enjoy daily keeper talks and learn all about these gentle giants.

A Conservation Milestone

Beautiful Bongo Calf standing in day shelter at Woburn Safari Park.jpg

In a rare double success, Woburn has welcomed two critically endangered Eastern mountain bongo calves in under a year. The latest, born to first-time mum Odongo in May, is thriving after early physiotherapy and bonding beautifully with his cousin Djembe. These births mark a major win for global conservation efforts.

Meet TV Superstars and Help Protect Stripey Friends in Need

This summer, you can meet JJ from CoComelon on 12th July, Peppa Pig on 27 July. Join keepers for ‘Save Our Stripes’ weekend on 26-27th July to support Amur tiger conservation, with exclusive tiger experiences for only £30 per person and chances to win special prizes.

Little Ranger Rovers - Big Fun for Little Explorers

Children aged 3–9 years of age can hop aboard their very own fun-sized keeper cars, navigating a themed driving circuit in tiger or zebra stripes. It’s the ultimate safari experience for little adventurers to take on their own Road Safari drive. Book sessions in person at the Park,

Baby Camel - Meet the Newest Hump-Star

Born in April to proud parents Rita and Khan, Woburn’s newest Bactrian camel calf is charming visitors with his wobbly steps and fluffy coat. This is Rita’s second calf, and she’s proving to be a confident, attentive mum. Spot the little one near the Road Safari entrance as he explores his paddock alongside big brother Walter.

Why Visit Woburn Safari Park?

With over 360 acres to explore, you can enjoy a thrilling self-drive safari through the park, getting up close to the animals in their natural parkland habitats. Followed by a stroll through the Foot Safari to watch keeper talks and discover indoor and outdoor play areas, all included in one great ticket price.

How to Enter: For a chance to win an amazing VIP safari adventure and overnight stay, simply answer this question:

QN) What is the new lion at Woburn Safari Park called?

- Leo

- Lionel

- Lonka

Go to Woburn’s Summer Safari Park competition site to submit your answer and for full terms and conditions. Closing date is midday on 17th August 2025.

This competition promotion is marketed and administered by Woburn Safari Park.