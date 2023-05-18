Young people in Luton have been invited to the second annual Luton Employability Day this month when they can discover job opportunities and career paths in the town.

Reach Society and Luton Council have teamed up for an event at the Chiltern Academy on Tuesday, May 30.

Children and young adults aged from 10 to 19 can speak with employers and learn about potential career paths. While the event is open to all, there will be a focus on professional role models from the Black community. They will share their experiences to help all attendees to identify stepping stones for their future success.



Over 30 employers and local organisations will be at the event, which includes a themed workshop hosted by Brunel University and a panel of experts for responding to questions asked by attendees.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council was thrilled to be hosting the second annual event. She said: “The event showcases the opportunities available, as well as role models from our Black community. It also ties in perfectly with our Luton 2040 vision of a town built on fairness, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and no one has to live in poverty.”

Cllr Simmons added: "Inspiring young people to identify meaningful and rewarding career options can help them to be more confident about the pathways they choose and in turn can help boost Luton's employment market and benefit the local economy."

Dr Dwain Neil OBE, chairman of the Reach Society, encouraged those unsure which path is best for them to come along to the event. He said: “This is an essential event for all those aged 10-19 in Luton.

"With such a wide range of local role models and employers from the private, public and voluntary sectors in attendance, there will be something for everyone.”

The event takes place Tuesday, May 30 between 10.30am and 3.30pm at the Chiltern Academy on Gypsy Lane.

