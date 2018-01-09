Timeless novel takes to stage in Dunstable

Charlotte Bronte’s classic novel Jane Eyre is coming to the stage in Dunstable this month.

Playwright Willis Hall has transposed the 19th century world of Jane Eyre into a modern stage play – and director Christine Rayment of Dunstable Rep believes it loses none of the novel’s emotional force in the transition.

She said: “This is a wonderful complete adaptation of the famous novel. I have had a longstanding love of Jane Eyre so I am very privileged to be directing this production.

“We are very lucky at The Rep to have such a high standard of technical and stage crew. Our team of set-build crew work tirelessly to bring our sets to life. This is a challenging production as it is a difficult construction.

“Our lighting designer and crew are designing some exceptional lighting for the production.”

The story tells how, after a wretched childhood, Jane Eyre yearns for new experiences. Accepting a governess position at Thornfield Hall, she soon finds herself falling in love with the dark and impassioned Mr Rochester. As Jane wins his heart, they seem set to become man and wife, only for a shocking secret to be revealed.

The play runs at the Little Theatre from Friday, January 19, to Saturday, January 27. Call 01582 20402, visit www.littletheatre.org.uk or email tickets@littletheatre.org.uk to book.