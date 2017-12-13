ADVERT: New series of Shop Well For Less commissioned after success

RDF West has been commissioned to make a third 4x60’ series of Shop Well For Less? for BBC One following the success of the last series.

The new series will be made out of RDF’s Bristol offices and will be Exec Produced by their Head of Popular Factual Jo-Scarratt-Jones, who is now also taking on the role of RDF West’s Deputy Head Of Programmes. It has been commissioned by BBC Commissioning Editor Catherine Catton.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones and BBC Breakfast’s Business correspondent Steph McGovern will be returning to help families change the way they shop without changing their lifestyle. From make-up to cleaning products, gadgets to shampoos, clothes to lawn mowers, Alex and Steph will be using their shopping and business expertise to try and change the spending habits of families, help them save money and shop savvy.

Jo Scarratt Jones, Executive Producer, RDF West said: “I’m really excited that Alex and Steph will be hitting the road again to help families manage their money more wisely. Taking a really close look at how we splash our cash is very revealing, and there are always shocks and surprises. It’s great that we can all learn with the families, recognize our own spending habits and pick up lots of tips and tricks along the way”

Catherine Catton, Commissioning Editor, added: “I’m delighted to be working with the team at RDF on a new series of Shop Well for Less. It’s a brilliantly entertaining format, but also hugely relatable with lots of tips and ideas on how we can all be a bit more savvy with our cash.

Shop Well For Less? is executive produced by Jo Scarratt-Jones for RDF West. The series is commissioned by Catherine Catton, BBC Commissioning Editor. Banijay Rights hold international rights to the format and the finished programmes.