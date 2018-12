Sadly Luton's The Savoy cinema, later known as ABC and then Canon, has lain empty ever since 2000. There was a planning application to turn it into a church in 2015 which was rejected by the council. Now we take a look inside the famous Luton building thanks to a fantastic picture gallery.

Inside The Savoy, Luton Designed by Associated British Cinemas' in-house architect William R Glen, the building opened its doors for the first time on October 17 1938 as a 1,892 seater cinema known then as The Savoy

Inside The Savoy, Luton It was the first cinema in the area to show a 3D film in 1953

Inside The Savoy, Luton Lettering for film listings. The Savoy was the first cinema in South Beds to install Cinemascope and stereophonic sound

Inside The Savoy, Luton Mouldy staircase. In 1961, the venue changed its name to ABC.

