Take Me Out girls reject Steve – but it turns out he wasn’t from Luton!

A love-seeking Romeo says his confidence has been massively boosted by appearing on an ITV1 dating show, despite being rejected by the 30 girls he could have paired up with.

The ten series of Take Me Out have resulted in seven marriages and three babies, but for Steve Loczy from Dunstable (not Luton as stated on the show) it ended up with a rare ‘blackout’ during Saturday’s episode.

Take Me Out's male contestants for the anniversary one-off show, with Steve sitting on the far left near the front... ITV PICTURES

Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, the programme sees 30 single women looking for a date – and a series of men coming down the Love Lift to try to impress them.

If the girls don’t fancy a date they turn their light off – hence the programme’s catchphrase “No likey, no lighty”.

Whoever is left with their light on at the end of several rounds where the men show off their personality, are the girls the contestant can choose between to take on a date to the Island of Fernando’s.

Unfortunately for Steve the girls were turned off by his antics, which meant he missed out on a date as all the ladies eventually dimmed their lights.

Steve Loczy from Dunstable appeared on Take Me Out..... ITV PICTURES

But it had all started quite well as just six girls turned their lights off in round one when the long-haired former barman at Dunstable’s Sugar Loaf came down the Love Lift and revealed, by singing, he was from “Loooooo-tttton!” – although he is actually from north Dunstable.

One light went off because a girl said they had the same hairstyle, but others liked his pink shirt, and compared him to Ozzy Osbourne and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast.

But a whopping 21 lights went in round two, prompting Paddy to question if there had been a power cut.

It followed pre-recorded footage of his mate telling viewers Steve was great at pulling pints, but not women.

Paddy McGuinness with TOWIE star Chloe Sims and Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane... ITV PICTURES.

Also Steve revealed a love of acting (quoting some dodgy Shakespeare behind the bar “to beer or not to beer”), that he had five pet tarantulas, and that he’d been likened to Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.

For the final round, he dressed up in a dazzling cowboy outfit and started doing some line dancing – and that saw the final three lights go off with excuses of not liking the diamantes on his jacket, and being allergic to the hay in the cowboy props.

After a sympathetic hug from Paddy he had to walk off alone to the tune of Celine Dion’s ‘All By Myself’, pledging to keep on searching for Miss Right.

But the philosophical 33-year-old told this website earlier today he had no regrets about appearing on the programme which was filmed back in November.

He said: “I’ve always been a fan of the show. I thought I’d give it a go as I’d been single for a while.”

He made it through the audition process by “being myself” and said: “It’s the best thing I’ve done in my life, I’ve made the most amazing friends. We all meet up and keep in touch, the guys and the girls.

“It pulled me out of a rut, my life was going nowhere, it boosted me and gave me more self-confidence and self-belief.”

Steve said 2018 was now shaping up to be a great year, with a new job in sales, setting up a new make-up business and enjoying friendships he’s forged from the show.”

Reflecting on the episode he said: “I thought a few lights would go out over me owning spiders, but it was more the bar work and doing amateur dramatics, which actually shocked me.

“Coming down the Love Lift never seeing the girls, with them all looking at you was a nerve-wracking, but good, experience. The production team kept reassuring me. Paddy is as lovely as he appears on TV, he is such a gentleman and would give me pep talks.”

As for re-emerging from the lift for his cowboy dance, Steve added: “Coming down knowing there were only three or four lights on I thought if I can just get them up having a laugh I might be ok.”

Following the show’s airing, he’s had plenty of social media attention with girls telling him they would have kept their light on for him, and that he has an uncanny likness to singer Meat Loaf.

And still single Steve will be back on our screens this Saturday for a special Take Me Out 10th anniversary show when producers flip the format and 30 guys have the lights under their control instead of 30 girls.

A spokesman for the programme said: “The episode features a very special twist: it’s 30 of Paddy’s all-time favourite returning boys behind the lights and female celebrities that are coming down the legendary love lift!

“TOWIE star Chloe Sims and Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane make TMO dating history when they become the first ever females to brave the Love Lift in the hope of winning a date to the Isle of Fernando’s.

“Paddy also catches up with some of the show’s real life lasting love matches as he visits the couples that found true and lasting love from the show.

“With an impressive record of 7 marriages and 3 babies created over the years, there’s a lot of catching up for Matchmaker McGuinness to do!”