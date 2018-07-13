VIDEO: Shane Richie visits Milton Keynes to launch pantomime

EastEnders star Shane Richie visited Milton Keynes Theatre today (Friday) to promote his appearance in the pantomime Robin Hood later this year.

He swaps the Queen Vic for Sherwood Forest to star in the title role from Saturday December 8 to Sunday January 13.

Shane Richie

Join the most heroic outlaw of them all as the arrow-shooting hero Robin Hood strives to win the hand of the beautiful Maid Marion while he and his trusty band of Merry Men outwit the evil Sheriff of Nottingham in a show packed full of comedy, action, adventure and plenty of glitz and glamour.

Brought to you by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Robin Hood features all of the ingredients of a perfect pantomime; a fabulous cast and orchestra, laugh out loud comedy, bundles of audience participation, stunning scenery and special effects, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses for all the family to enjoy.

Away from Albert Square, Shane has starred in the EastEnders spin off Redwater alongside Jessie Wallace as well as appearances on Benidorm, Skins, New Tricks and the revamped Minder.

We chatted to Shane about the show, the joy of appearing in pantomime and being back in Milton Keynes.

Emma Sullivan, theatre director at Milton Keynes Theatre, said: "We are delighted to welcome the return of Qdos Entertainment to Milton Keynes Theatre following the roaring success of Cinderella last year. Robin Hood is a new title for the theatre and with Shane Richie heading the cast audiences are promised a real pantomime treat.

Tickets for the show cost from £14. They can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.