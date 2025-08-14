The Disney+ release date for Lilo and Stitch has been confirmed 😍

Lilo and Stitch will finally come to streaming very soon.

The blockbuster family final will land on Disney Plus next month.

But what is the exact date you can watch it at home?

After months of waiting Lilo and Stitch are finally about to arrive on Disney Plus. Fans will have the chance to relive the action at home very soon.

The streaming date for the blockbuster live-action remake has been confirmed. Since releasing in cinemas, the movie has passed $1bn at the box office around the globe.

But when exactly can you watch the film at home? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Lilo and Stitch out on Disney Plus?

Lilo and Stitch lands on Disney Plus on September 3 | Disney

It has been confirmed that the family blockbuster is set to arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 3. So, you don’t have much longer left to wait.

The movie first released in cinemas in late May and your kids might be desperate to re-watch it at home. Fortunately, you only have just over two weeks before that is possible on the streaming service.

Announcing the release date, Disney said: “This reimagination of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her unconventional adopted “pet” Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the “found family” that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honouring the culture and beauty of Hawai’i.

“Lilo & Stitch is directed by Oscar-nominated Dean Fleischer Camp and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, while introducing Maia Kealoha.”

If your kids can’t wait for the movie, the original animated classic from the early 2000s is available on Disney Plus. The service has all of the OG films and the TV series as well - which was my favourite as a 8/9 year old.

