Playing Nice has got audiences talking so far in 2025.

The show stars one-time Happy Valley villain James Norton.

But it has been the beautiful locations that have truly caught the eye.

ITV came out of the gate swinging in 2025 with the major drama Playing Nice. Happy Valley alumni James Norton stars in the show - which has certainly got audiences talking already.

Following two couples who discover their children were switched at birth, the show dramatises a parent’s worst nightmare. The release schedule for the remaining episodes has been confirmed - and audiences can watch the end early on ITVX.

But perhaps the most eye-catching part of the show so far has been the beautiful locations and landscapes featured. You might be wondering where the filming took place - and if you can visit.

Where was Playing Nice filmed?

The ITV show is set among the rugged and eye-catching landscapes of Cornwall. However you might be wondering if they’ve used some filming magic to make other places look like the beautiful south west locations.

The good news is that the ITV crew did actually film the show in Cornwall; they were spotted at locations across the county in 2024. At the time, Cornwall Live reported that James Norton praised the “very beautiful” locations.

Radio Times reports that filming took place in the village of Mevagissey, which is on the east coast of the county - it is south of St Austell and Charlestown. Playing Nice’s filming also took place at the Jubilee Pool in Penzance.

According to Muddy Stilettos the restaurant seen in episode one is a real one in Watergate Bay, while filming also took place at Mawgan Porth, Porthcothan, St Ives and more - with Boddin Moor being used as a stand-in for the “Scottish” scenes.

Can you visit Playing Nice’s filming locations?

The simple answer is yes! Lots of the film sites make use of Cornwall’s striking coastline and you can visit - although filming did spread around the county, so it would be quite the busy trip to see it all in one go.

Cornwall is a popular holiday destination, so you may have to plan well ahead of time if you want to visit.

What have you thought of Playing Nice so far? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].