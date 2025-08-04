Love Island’s series 12 final is just a few hours away, and we will soon be finding out which couple will be crowned the winners. It has been a dramatic season, and there is still plenty of time for a few more twists and turns.

The odds have shifted dramatically heading into tonight’s (August 4) live final. One-time runaway favourites have slipped, and others have surged with a handful of hours left.

Remind yourself of who is in the final and who they are coupled up with. ITV has also confirmed the start time this evening - with the episode set for an extra-long runtime.

If you are planning on tuning into the last episode of Love Island series 12, you might be wondering who is expected to win. The favourites have been named, via Oddschecker , and it is a new pair of names.

But let me know who you would like to see win Love Island this year? Share your thoughts by email: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

1 . Sophie Lee - dumped Sophie Lee will not be winning Love Island series 12. She was dumped on Day 2. | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Blu Chegini - dumped Blu Chegini will not be winning Love Island. He was first dumped on Day 4, returned and then was dumped again on Day 51. | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

3 . Malisha Jordan - dumped Malisha Jordan will not be winning Love Island series 12. She was dumped on Day 9. | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales