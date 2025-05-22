Britain’s Got Talent will be crowning its winner for 2025 very soon. Eight spaces in the grand final have already been claimed - but more are up for grabs.

The fifth and final semi-final is set to be broadcast this weekend. ITV changed-up the formula this year with the live shows airing weekly instead of on consecutive nights.

The remaining batch of semi-finalists are looking to book a place in the final of series 18 - but they will face stiff competition if they do make it. Betfred has issued odds on the potential winner - and there is a firm favourite.

But who is being backed to win Britain’s Got Talent in 2025? We’ve rounded up the stars who are in contention right now.

1 . Jasmine Rice - 18/1 Drag Queen/ Opera singer Jasmine Rice is among the finalists for BGT 2025. She is 18/1 to win via Betfred. | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Vinnie McKee - 16/1 Singer Vinnie McKee has made it to the BGT final after winning the public vote in one of the semi-finals. He is 16/1 to win via Betfred. | ITV/Thames Photo: ITV/Thames Photo Sales

3 . Ping Pong Pang - 14/1 Italian dance troupe Ping Pong Pang won the public vote in the third semi-final. They are 14/1 to win via Betfred. | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales