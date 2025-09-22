Bedfordshire SuperVets halt Hertfordshire's unbeaten run

Bedfordshire SuperVets

Bedfordshire SuperVets halted Hertfordshire's unbeaten record 55-40 in a game that bought in supporters from across the county.

In the first match of this initiative supported by Bedfordshire Rugby and 9 Bedfordshire clubs (Dunstablians, Bedford Queens, Bedford Swifts, Biggleswade, Stockwood Park, Ampthill, Leighton Buzzard, Kempston and Luton RFC’s) Bedfordshire SuperVets came off the field the victors after a hard-fought game against Hertfordshire SuperVets. However, rugby was not the only winner on Saturday as part of the heart of what this team does is to raise money for local charities (named by the ‘home’ host club).

This game's donation went to the Joan Condon Foundation, keenly supported by Dunstablians RUFC. Amanda Ellershaw, spokeswoman for the charity said “We’re delighted to share that our Bedfordshire Super Vets have raised an incredible £200 for The Joan Condon Foundation…” and went on to say “…The Foundation will ensure no child misses out on rugby because of financial hardship, whether that means helping with kit and boots, covering membership, or adding a little extra joy at Christmas and throughout the season…”.

On October the 25th Bedfordshire SuperVets travel to Bury St. Edmund’s to take on Suffolk.

McDade kicks off for Bedfordshire

The SuperVets aim is to get players over 50 back into rugby, in this match there were players covering all ages from a sprightly 50 to 73 being the eldest. The laws are standard Rugby Union laws with a roll on, roll off addition to support ‘rest time’ for these ‘well seasoned’ athletes.

If you would like to get back into rugby, are over the age of 50 and live in Bedfordshire please email [email protected] for more information.