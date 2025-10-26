Dunstable Yesteryear - Where Peacocks stands today
The house on the left, once a famous building, was demolished in the 1960s to make way for a new road called Queensway.
Today’s Peacocks store stands on the corner of Queensway, on the site of the old draper’s shop, W J Knight and Son, whose sign is clearly visible in the picture.
Peacocks opened in Dunstable on August 1997 to replace the Co-op department store, which had closed 15 months earlier.
The Co-op had been the first occupier of the spacious new premises on the Queensway corner.
The Co-op had previously been based (since 1956) next door to the Sugar Loaf hotel in the former Durrant’s furniture store which later became a Pizza Hut restaurant and a discount store in more recent times.
The mansion on the left of the photo, with the name North House painted over its portico, was once the home of Marshe Dickinson, a member of an influential local family who was Lord Mayor of London in 1756.
When the photo was taken North House was the home of a well-known local solicitor, Albert Gutteridge.
Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.