Dunstable Yesteryear - Where Peacocks stands today

By John Buckledee
Contributor
Published 26th Oct 2025, 19:56 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2025, 22:40 GMT
High Street North c1903, before Queensway was built.placeholder image
High Street North c1903, before Queensway was built.
The news that the Peacocks store in Dunstable is to close on November 29 makes this old photo, showing the scene in High Street North in around 1903, particularly relevant today.

The house on the left, once a famous building, was demolished in the 1960s to make way for a new road called Queensway.

    Today’s Peacocks store stands on the corner of Queensway, on the site of the old draper’s shop, W J Knight and Son, whose sign is clearly visible in the picture.

    Peacocks opened in Dunstable on August 1997 to replace the Co-op department store, which had closed 15 months earlier.

    The Co-op had been the first occupier of the spacious new premises on the Queensway corner.

    The Co-op had previously been based (since 1956) next door to the Sugar Loaf hotel in the former Durrant’s furniture store which later became a Pizza Hut restaurant and a discount store in more recent times.

    The mansion on the left of the photo, with the name North House painted over its portico, was once the home of Marshe Dickinson, a member of an influential local family who was Lord Mayor of London in 1756.

    When the photo was taken North House was the home of a well-known local solicitor, Albert Gutteridge.

    Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.

