Luton Bake Off star named one of UK's most inspirational figures

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Nadiya Hussain poses with a Great Fire of London inspired bake during a photocall opening a new experience at The London Dungeon, which marks the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London, on May 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain has been named as one of the UK's most inspirational figures.

Luton-born Nadiya was highlighted in a new poll honouring the best speakers specialising in wellbeing and mental health.

The list, compiled by the Mental Health Speakers agency, puts inspirational figures such as the Government’s Youth mental health ambassador Dr Alex George, actress and mental health campaigner Ruby Wax and Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes at the top of the pile.

Now, with World Mental Health Day only six weeks away, businesses are being encouraged to focus on how they can provide support to reduce workplace anxiety and burnout amongst their teams.

Jack Hayes, director of, says it's essential that businesses invest in this area “for the long-term sustainability of their business and their workforce.”

“Statistics show that prioritising wellbeing in your workforce isn’t just a ‘nice to have’ or a tick box exercise, it delivers real benefits which can be seen across the business,” he says.

“With 79% of workers experiencing moderate to high levels of workplace stress and a worrying 1 in 4 reporting they feel unable to cope with the pressures of their job, prioritising how you support your staff should be ingrained in your business practices.

“Nearly 10% of UK adults take time off due to mental health issues with 45% of those absences lasting a month or longer. For those signed off due to workplace stress, the ‘fix’ has to happen in the workplace.

“The pervasive stress and pressure felt by one in five UK workers further emphasise the need for systemic solutions and support.

“We have an unrivalled roster of motivational speakers who can inspire teams, raise awareness and help shape a more supportive and productive workplace culture.

“With mental health-related sick leave at an all-time high, engaging a speaker isn’t just good for morale—it’s smart business.”

Champion Speaker Agency’s official Top 20 mental health speakers to hire:

Dr Alex George Ruby Wax Dame Kelly Holmes Derek Redmond Katy Leeson Katie Piper Gareth Thomas Derek Redmond Matt Haig Tyson Fury Victoria Pendleton Nadiya Hussain Beverley Callard Owen O'Kane Joe Wicks Rio Ferdinand Tony Adams Will Young Simon Thomas Jay Shetty

