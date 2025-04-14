Luton-based social enterprise nurtures knowledge exchange during Youth Ambassador Week

With its mission to "Engage, Empower, Educate," Att10tive Social Enterprise has cemented its role as a driving force in the community, delivering innovative programs that inspire and prepare the next generation. This year’s YA Week stood out as a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, self-expression, and community connection.

A Week of Dynamic Learning Experiences

Youth Ambassador Week kicked off on April 7th with sessions designed to enhance public speaking abilities and career readiness. Participants were encouraged to step out of their comfort zones and develop the confidence to articulate their aspirations and ambitions. Throughout the week, the activities evolved to include practical and hands-on experiences, such as a photography workshop that combined creative expression with the art of presenting ideas to an audience.

These engaging activities unfolded across various iconic locations in Luton, including Futures House and Marsh House Community Centre. By exploring these venues, attendees not only honed their skills but also deepened their appreciation for Luton’s rich history and cultural tapestry.

Two students from Luton Sixth Form college reflected on the experience; Halimah, 16 "I found out about Att10tive through my college and joined the YA Week, it's been really beneficial as I've learnt new skills, skills which we typically don't learn through school, such as Marketing, It also helps to improve communication skills which most youth nowadays lack. I believe more youths should get involved with Att10tive because it exposes and prepares them for every walk of life"

Arriana, 16, "When it came to actually showing up, from the moment I woke up and walked into the building, my heart was racing a million miles an hour. It felt like I was on a roller coaster. But the moment I started talking, everything suddenly felt so much more natural. Everyone was so welcoming. I hadn’t felt that at peace in such a long time, especially while talking with such a large group of new people. Over the course of this week, I think I’ve felt more at ease socializing than ever before. I’ve seen things in a completely new light. Despite my usual social habits—like fidgeting or struggling to pay attention—this was the one time I’ve really been able to sit down, stay present, and call everyone here a friend. I’ve had so much fun, discovered new hobbies, and reignited old ones. I truly hope I get to do something like this again."

Bridging the Gap in Youth Development

Montell, Managing Director of Att10tive Social Enterprise and the visionary behind Youth Ambassador Week, identified a critical gap in the personal development and training opportunities available to young people. Addressing this gap, Montell emphasised, “YA Week is vital to get more information across when training, rather than online. By fostering face-to-face interaction and engagement, we create a supportive environment where young people can thrive.”

This philosophy underscores the unique value of YA Week, which prioritises meaningful, in-person experiences that resonate with participants and leave a lasting impact.

Community Support and Collaboration

Att10tives Youth Ambassador Week would not have been possible without the invaluable support of Att10tive sponsors, funders and partners including The National Lottery Community Fund, and also local councillor Robert Roach and Hayley Brown CEO of Link to Change. A special mention goes to Norma Hines of Northern Home Counties Morgan Sindall Construction, whose contributions helped enrich the experience of the learners. As well as the valuable insights and experience of Norma, thanks to her efforts, participants received books, pens, and gift vouchers, enhancing their learning journey and recognising their commitment.

Att10tive Social Enterprise also leverages its strong ties to the community to provide ongoing opportunities for youth development. In addition to YA Week, the organisation hosts workshops, creates educational videos, and shares valuable resources on its social media platforms, ensuring a steady flow of support and inspiration for Luton's young residents.

A Model for Empowerment

As an organisation dedicated to youth empowerment, Att10tive Social Enterprise sets itself apart through its innovative approach and deep-rooted connection to the community. YA Week exemplifies the organisation’s ethos, blending creativity, practicality, and collaboration to foster an environment where young people can flourish.

By creating opportunities for personal growth, skill development, and meaningful connections, Att10tive Social Enterprise not only transforms the lives of individuals but also contributes to the vitality and resilience of the wider community.

Looking Ahead

As Youth Ambassador Week concludes, the impact of this transformative program is already evident in the enthusiasm and confidence of its participants. Att10tive Social Enterprise remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the potential of Luton's youth and looks forward to expanding its reach and impact in the years to come.

For more information about Att10tive Social Enterprise email [email protected]

