Luton shop owner fined for selling counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes

A Luton business has been prosecuted for selling illegal cigarettes.

Following an investigation by Luton Trading Standards, a Luton business has been prosecuted for selling illegal cigarettes.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iuliana Bucur, aged 27 of Ferndale Road, Luton, who is Director of Nur Market Limited trading as Nur Market in Alma Street, Luton, appeared at Luton Magistrates on 8 July 2025. The court heard that between January 2024 and September 2024, 10 sales of counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes were made.

Ms Bucur pleaded guilty to all of the charges and was fined £1,800, alongside a £720 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £1,000, totalling £3,520. The company was fined £2,400 with £1,216 costs and a £960 victim surcharge (totalling £4,576), meaning an overall fine of £8,096.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Trading Standards is continuing to clamp down on those who sell illicit vapes, cigarettes and tobacco.

Councillor Maria Lovell, Portfolio Holder for Trading Standards, said: “We’re determined to keep our town a safe place for everyone, and our diligent Trading Standards team will investigate and, where possible, take action against retailers who are caught flouting the law and selling any kind of illegal tobacco products that could severely harm the health of our residents.”

Lord Michael Bichard, Chair of National Trading Standards, said: “The trade in illegal tobacco harms local communities and affects honest businesses operating within the law. Having removed 46 million illegal cigarettes, 12,600kg of hand rolling tobacco and almost 175kg of shisha products from sale, Operation CeCe, the National Trading Standards initiative in partnership with HMRC, continues to successfully disrupt this illicit trade.”

Anyone with information on premises and individuals selling and storing illicit cigarettes, tobacco, shisha and vape pens in Luton either from a shop, online or from a domestic premises or vehicle can report it in confidence.