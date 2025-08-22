Luton woman's appeal to help flood victims in Pakistan

The floods have destroyed homes, livelihoods, and entire communities, leaving families in desperate need of urgent assistance. Sonia’s fundraiser, hosted on GoFundMe, pledges that 100% of donations will go directly to charity, providing food, shelter, and essential aid to those impacted.

“Luton has a strong and caring Muslim community,” Sonia explained. “I know that if more people hear about this tragedy, they will want to help. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a real difference to families who have lost everything.”

So far, the campaign has raised over £135, but much more is needed. Sonia is calling on the local community, businesses, and faith groups to support the appeal by donating and sharing the campaign widely.

Entire communities have lost their homes, crops, and livelihoods, with children and the elderly among the most vulnerable. We urgently need your support to provide food, shelter, and medical assistance to those who have lost everything.

In recent weeks, heavy monsoon rains have caused catastrophic flooding across northern Pakistan, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being one of the hardest-hit regions. Families have been displaced, schools destroyed, and access to clean water cut off. Many people are left stranded without shelter, food, or medical supplies.

This appeal is not just about numbers—it is about real people, real lives, and urgent humanitarian need. Mothers are struggling to feed their children, while the elderly and sick are without access to essential care. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a direct difference in providing emergency relief.

We are working closely with local organizations, including the Bacha Khan Trust, which continues the legacy of the Khudai Khidmatgar (“Servants of God”) movement founded by Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan in the 1920s. Their mission has always been to serve humanity through education, welfare, and crisis support. Together, we are focusing on delivering immediate assistance to flood victims—food parcels, blankets, medical aid, and safe shelter.

Your generosity can bring hope to families who have lost everything.

£20 can provide clean drinking water for a family.

£50 can provide food supplies for an entire household.

£100 can support emergency shelter and clothing for displaced families.

Please consider donating and sharing this campaign widely. Every act of kindness helps us reach another family in desperate need.

Together, we can help rebuild lives and bring hope to those affected by this devastating disaster.

This article and fundraising appeal have been created by Sonia Ripoll Mompó, Abdul Saboor Khan, and the Bacha Khan Trust Foundation — continuing the legacy of the Khudai Khidmatgar (“Servants of God”) movement, dedicated to service, education, and helping communities in need.

Volunteers distributing emergency food supplies to families affected by the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receiving emergency food supplies from volunteers.

Volunteers of the Bacha Khan Trust in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa working together to provide relief and rebuild lives.

Volunteers supporting the elderly and vulnerable in flood-hit communities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.