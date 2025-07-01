OPINION: Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire Responds to Threat to Independent Patient Voice

Healthwatch is your health and social care champion

Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire is deeply concerned by reports that the government is planning to scrap Healthwatch England and restructure the Healthwatch network, a move that risks silencing the independent voice of patients and the public in health and social care.

Responding to the announcement, our Chair said: “Healthwatch was created to be an independent statutory champion for people using NHS and social care services. That independence is not only fundamental to our mission – it is essential to meaningful public accountability.”

“If reports are correct, transferring Healthwatch England’s functions into the Department of Health and Social Care would dismantle the very independence that gives our work credibility and impact. Replacing an external watchdog with an internal manager risks turning the patient voice into a managed message.”

Across Bedfordshire and beyond, local Healthwatch organisations have played a vital role in raising patient concerns, shining a light on service failures, and driving improvements through honest, evidence-based reporting. Here in Central Bedfordshire, we have supported residents navigating complex systems, challenged gaps in mental health support, and worked collaboratively to improve access to primary and social care services. Our independence is what enables us to speak both with authority and with integrity.

Over the years, our work has led to changes that directly affect people’s lives, from improving hospital discharge processes to tackling inequalities in access to services. These achievements were possible because our community trusted us to speak up on their behalf, not as part of the system, but as a critical friend holding it to account.

The news of these proposed changes was released late on a Friday afternoon with no prior engagement, a disappointing approach for a decision of such significance. Staff and volunteers across the country, who work tirelessly to represent their communities, heard about their potential redundancy through the media.

We urge local and national leaders to reflect on what would be lost if Healthwatch were stripped of its independence. An effective health and social care system must include a strong, visible, and impartial patient voice, one that listens without fear or favour, and speaks up without interference.

Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire will continue to stand with communities, amplify their voices, and advocate for the quality care they deserve, and we will not shy away from making the case for why that voice must remain independent.