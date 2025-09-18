OPINION: The Rise of the St George’s Cross As a Symbol

Flags or symbols?

It started with a single flag fluttering from a lamppost. What began with one banner spread quickly from a roundabout near the M1 to entire streets draped in the red cross of St George. What for some is a stirring show of national pride has become for others in Luton and Bedford, a menacing backdrop to rising tensions over identity and belonging in our diverse towns.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Historical Context

Most Popular

The origin of the St George’s Cross is not fully documented, but evidence places it in use by English Crusaders as early as 1189, with a red cross on a white cloth. A sculpture at the church of St George in Fordington depicts him leading Crusaders at the battle of Antioch in 1098, already linked to the cross as a battle emblem. The power of this debate lies in the long and contested history of the cross itself. By 1277, records show King Edward 1st’s troops flying the flag on their pennants, and 13th-century ships also carried it.

Though absorbed into the Union Jack in 1707, it retained a powerful symbolic role in England, resurfacing in sport and politics through the centuries. (Smith, Encyclopaedia Britannica, 2025). Often celebrated as a badge of identity — but sometimes tarnished by association with hooliganism or xenophobic chants. That dual legacy; pride on one side, provocation on the other — explains why the flag still stirs conflicting emotions today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historical context

Voices from Divided Towns

A recent Newspaperpoll found that while 65% of residents viewed the flag as a symbol of national pride, 25% felt intimidated by its widespread display, especially in minority communities. Community leaders have expressed concerns about the sudden proliferation of the flags. One local person said, "It does feel like something that's designed to intimidate people." She added that while she had no issues with the flag itself, the placement on the church wall made the act feel aggressive.

Community groups echo this unease. Hope Not Hate, which tracks extremism, has warned that the flag surge has been “widely promoted by actors linked to the far right”. Yet supporters insist the campaign is not political. In an interview with The Guardian, organisers of the “Operation Raise the Colours” initiative rejected accusations of racism, saying they only wanted to unite people under a shared English identity.

Operation Raise the Colours: From Pride to Provocation?

Flags of division

In August 2025, Operation Raise the Colours sparked a nationwide debate by promoting a mass display of the St George’s Cross across English towns and cities. Initiated in Birmingham, the campaign quickly spread to places like Walsall, media to coordinate flags on lampposts, and public buildings.

While organisers claim the movement is about patriotism and unity, critics warn it has been co-opted by far-right figures. Hope Not Hate responses have been mixed: some political figures and residents see it as national pride, while others feel intimidated, especially in minority communities. Controversies arose when flags appeared on historic sites like Wiltshire’s Westbury White Horse, prompting English Heritage concerns. The campaign underscores how a century-old symbol, once tied to English identity and historical battles, can become a flashpoint today, raising questions about patriotism, extremism and inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My Viewpoint

The St George’s Cross, once a symbol of unity, should not become a source of division. The Human Rights Act of 1998 guarantees freedom of expression, which means those who wish to fly the flag should be free to do so provided it does not involve discrimination or infringe on the rights or property of others. The Equality Act of 2010 provides safeguards against discrimination on the grounds of race, gender, or sex, reminding us that rights come with responsibilities. The real issue lies not in the flag itself, but in the way extremists and xenophobic groups have sought to exploit it to push their political agenda. A country's flag is a symbol of pride, and those who want to fly it, should fly it high.

Att10tive's Role in Promoting Integrated Communities

One of the key aims of Att10tive Social Enterprise is to bring communities together and to promote inclusion in Luton and Bedfordshire by uniting young people through creative projects, cultural events, and skills workshops. Initiatives like Expressions and youth ambassador programs use art, media, and leadership training to build confidence, celebrate diversity, and tackle social issues, turning differences into strengths that strengthen community bonds. As an organisation we see British and English symbols as a strength that should be used to celebrate and unite, not to divide.

Conclusion

The St George’s Cross has carried many meanings across centuries from the banners of medieval crusaders to the terraces of football stadiums. Today, its sudden explosion across English streets shows how symbols can unite, but also divide, depending on the hands that wield them. The flag itself is not the problem; the challenge lies in resisting its capture by extremist voices and reclaiming it as a sign of pride that includes, rather than excludes. If England is to move forward, the cross of St George must once again stand not as a weapon in a culture war, but as a shared emblem of community, belonging, and identity.

Jeremiah Jiyakede is a Youth Ambassador with Att10tive. Visit our website, Follow our YouTube or Instagram channels