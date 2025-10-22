Poundstretcher to giveaway free £10 vouchers to shoppers this weekend in Luton

By Stephen Wright
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 16:40 BST
Previous Poundstretcher Winning Weekend Winnerplaceholder image
Previous Poundstretcher Winning Weekend Winner
Poundstretcher is celebrating Halloween in style by giving away £10 vouchers in-store all weekend in Luton.

The discount retailer is giving customers a fang-tastic opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher every hour in its store in Luton are open on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26.

Most Popular

    The devilishly lucky customers will be selected at random at the tills using the in-store radio. Store colleagues will also be joining in the Halloween-themed fun by dressing up all weekend in a range of boo-tiful outfits.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Andy Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Poundstretcher, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Halloween Giveaway. It has proved scarily-popular with customers when we’ve done it previously and we’re confident it will prove just as popular this coming weekend.

    "We’re committed to delighting our customers and great giveaways such as this enable us to do exactly that and have some fun at the same time.”

    News you can trust since 1891
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice