Poundstretcher to giveaway free £10 vouchers to shoppers this weekend in Luton

Poundstretcher is celebrating Halloween in style by giving away £10 vouchers in-store all weekend in Luton.

The discount retailer is giving customers a fang-tastic opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher every hour in its store in Luton are open on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26.

The devilishly lucky customers will be selected at random at the tills using the in-store radio. Store colleagues will also be joining in the Halloween-themed fun by dressing up all weekend in a range of boo-tiful outfits.

Andy Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Poundstretcher, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Halloween Giveaway. It has proved scarily-popular with customers when we’ve done it previously and we’re confident it will prove just as popular this coming weekend.

"We’re committed to delighting our customers and great giveaways such as this enable us to do exactly that and have some fun at the same time.”