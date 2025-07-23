Ready to Jo with improved bus service for Linmere

Grant Palmer unveils plans for improved bus service between Luton and Linmere from 4th August 2025

Grant Palmer Ltd, Bedfordshire’s family owned bus company is delighted to announce major improvements to the Jo Bus service, effective from Sunday, August 4.

The popular route, which connects Luton, Houghton Regis, and Linmere, will now run every hour throughout the day, with the addition of new Saturday journeys for even greater flexibility.

Using the Luton and Dunstable guided busway, Jo offers the quickest and most direct bus route between Luton and Linmere, with a journey time of just over 24 minutes – making it the ideal option for shopping, commuting, and leisure travel.

And the companies says fares remain great value, with adults travelling for £2 single, and children under 18 paying £1 with a Central Bedfordshire Council Young Person’s (CBC YP) Card. Hip Hop season tickets are sold and accepted on the route- giving a week’s bus travel for just £13.50

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer said: "Since the launch of the Jo service in February, we’ve seen customers welcome Jo to their neighbourhood. We’re pleased to work with Central Bedfordshire Council and Linmere to improve this popular bus link.

Emma Farrier, Marketing & Engagement Manager at Linmere added: “The Jo service has been well received by Linmere residents. The popular route provides a vital public transport connection from Linmere to the surrounding towns including Luton and Houghton Regis, allowing residents the option to make more sustainable travel choices for their journeys.”

For full timetables and fare information, visit: www.grantpalmer.com