"There is no room for hate in Luton" Leader of Luton Council responds to rise in hate speech

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE

Statement from Leader of Luton Council Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE on concerning rise in hate speech:

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past weeks and months there has been a concerning rise in hate speech across the country, particularly on social media, where some individuals feel increasingly emboldened to spread division and hostility. This trend is not only unacceptable – it is harmful, and it has no place in our town. Right now, we know that many people in our town may be feeling anxious or fearful.

Most Popular

Luton is a town built on community, compassion and diversity. We are proud of our shared history, where people from many cultures and backgrounds have come together to build the town we know and love today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let me be clear: there is no room for hate in Luton. We will not tolerate racism, intimidation, or unkindness of any kind. As a council, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners and communities, and we are united in our determination to challenge hate wherever it appears.

If you witness or experience any form of hate – whether its online, in person, verbal or physical – please report it. Every incident matters, and every report helps to keep our town safe and inclusive for all. If you need to report a hate crime or access support, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/4uff2vwv

We also need to see social media companies step up. Too often, these platforms give hate speech a home. They must take stronger action to stop it.

Words have real impact – both online and offline. If you wouldn’t say it face to face, don’t post it. While we welcome open discussion and differing opinions, we will not tolerate abusive, unlawful or discriminatory comments on our own platforms. Any such posts will be removed and may be reported to Bedfordshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will also continue to talk to those with concerns, listen carefully, and address disinformation with facts. Social media may amplify hate, but together we can amplify hope, truth and kindness.

But we must also take action together. We need to show there is kindness and amplify the good that is happening in Luton – because there is so much to celebrate. Every day, people in this town are working, volunteering, and helping one another. That spirit of compassion is who we really are.

We encourage all our partners to share this message far and wide today to show Luton is a place for everyone and that we stand united. #WeareLuton