Luton ‘Hat Antics’ exhibition: Artist Felicity Shillingford delves into Wardown Museum's headwear collection

“I want people to be entertained by my creations”

An artist will soon be showcasing her hat artworks – inspired by the collection at Wardown House Museum.

Hat Antics is an exhibition of hats inspired by the collections at Wardown House Museum, Luton, and The Hat Works, Stockport. The exhibition is free to enter and will be held at Hat Works (47 Guilford Street) until January 20.

Artist Felicity Shillingford previously focused on shoes for her ‘Sole Searching’ project with Clarks, has now turned her attention to headwear.

Artist Felicity Shillingford has turned her attention to hats and headwear

She said: “I want people to be entertained by my creations. I originally approached Wardown House Museum curator Mary Miah in 2018 about the project and she was very interested in artists responding to museum collections.

"During my research, I have discovered lots of interesting information about the hat industry in Luton and Stockport past and present.”

Working in Museums has given Felicity a curiosity for things that are not in a glass case. She said: “There was a school in Luton where they taught children to produce the plait which was then sold in the marketplace in Hitchin.

"We discussed the different people who would have worn them and the purpose of the headwear. You can learn a lot about a place and its history from these objects.”

Felicity also visited factories that still produce headwear in the Luton area. She added: “I witnessed workers using machinery and skills that are unfortunately no longer learnt. I went on the Luton Hat Trail to see the many buildings from the hat trade that remain in the city.”