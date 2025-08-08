Ashton Square Day 2025: Two-day summer celebration
Friday 15 August – Street Food, Music & More!
We’re kicking things off on Friday evening with your favourite Street Food Heroes on The Square, perfect for a relaxed night out with family and friends. Plus, the award-winning Middle Row Markets will be open too!
Enjoy an evening of live entertainment on our Community Stage, featuring performances by local bands and artists:
- 4.00 pm – Fizzy Lizzy
- 5.00 pm – The Apple Scruffs
- 6.00 pm – The Vinyl Bros
- 7.00 pm – Forevercol
- 8.00 pm – Tony Vocals
There will also be free children’s rides on The Square all evening.
Saturday 16 August – A Full Day of Family Fun!
The fun continues Saturday with Middle Row Markets, open from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm. Families can enjoy animal encounters with Teaching Talons, magical storytelling with Unbound Creative, and free bungee trampolines.
Our Community Stage returns with more amazing local talent:
- 10.00 am – Kiah Shah
- 11.00 am – Forevercol
- 12.00 noon – Elena and Kevin
- 1.00 pm – Salvation Army Band
- 2.00 pm – Agnieszka
- 3.00 pm – Fizzy Lizzy
There’s something for everyone – great food, live music, theatre performances, free bungee trampolines, animal shows, and plenty more!
Don’t miss this amazing two-day event celebrating our town and community. See you there!