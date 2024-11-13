Christmas is coming to Dunstable Downs
Here are some of the top Christmas events to enjoy this festive season near you.
Winter lights and late nights
Festive Evening
Friday 6, 13 and 20 December, 5.00pm - 7.00pm, booking essential.
As darkness falls on the Downs, join us for a cosy evening of music, creativity, and festive fun as we light up the courtyard. Enjoy after-hours shopping, choirs, bauble-making workshops, and a magical, fairy-light enhanced version of our 'Chaos at Christmas' family trail.
This event is accessible for all, with accessible toilets, blue badge parking, induction loops, sensory bags, adapted seating and crockery, and braille guides available. Please get in touch if you’d like to discuss access needs further.
£8 per person (pre-booking essential and usual car parking charges also apply, under 2s go free)
Wreath-making workshops
24 November and 10 December, 6.00pm - 8.30pm, booking essential
Join Maples Flowers for a fun and family-friendly evening of wreath-making.
This is the perfect opportunity to de-stress and get creative while soaking in the twinkling lights and stunning panoramic views of the Bedfordshire countryside from the Visitor Centre – the highest point in the region.
During this two-hour workshop, you’ll be guided step-by-step to craft your own festive wreath, perfect for decorating your front door or gifting to a loved one. No experience or materials are needed – just bring your festive spirit! Refreshments will be available for purchase to keep you warm and cosy throughout the evening.
£55 per person (usual car parking charges also apply)
Winter trails
Family Trail: Chaos at Christmas
30 November – 23 December, 10.00am - 3.00pm, booking not required
Our mischievous elves are at it again! They've knocked over our Christmas tree, scattering all the baubles that the hardworking elves at the North Pole spent so long making. Without them, Christmas can't happen! We need your help to save the day by finding the final 8 missing baubles. A festive treat awaits all those who succeed!
For those looking for an alternative option, we also have themed sensory bags and spotter sheets that enable you to enjoy the trail's magic in a more accessible way.
£3 per trail (usual car parking charges also apply)
Post-Christmas gentle stroll
29 November 10.30am - 12.00pm, booking recommended.
Walk away from the chaos of the festivities and take a gentle stroll across Dunstable Downs before the start of 2025!
Starting and ending at the Visitor Centre, this walk takes you along a multi-user path to soak up the landscape, wildlife and history on your doorstep.
No experience or familiarity with the countryside is necessary. The route is suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs and there are two Tramper mobility vehicles available to hire in advance by calling the Visitor Centre.
Adult tickets are £4, children £2. Under 5s go free (no ticket required). Normal car parking charges apply.
Family fun
Breakfast with the Elves
30 November – 23 December, 9.00am - 11.00am, booking essential.
This festive season, step into magic as View Café is transformed into our cheeky elves’ workshop.
As you are served a heartwarming cooked breakfast, you'll have the chance to meet the elves and complete your Christmas activity sheet. All whilst looking out on beautiful winter views from Bedfordshire’s highest point!
£6.50 per child’s breakfast, £13.50 per adult’s breakfast (usual car parking charges also apply)