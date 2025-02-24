Dementia UK shares tips on tackling tough conversations around dementia ahead of free clinics in Luton

Dementia specialist Admiral Nurses will host clinics at Nationwide’s Luton branch to offer tailored support and guidance to anyone affected by the condition.

Nationwide and Dementia UK’s free face-to-face clinics are returning to Nationwide’s Luton branch this March offering specialist support in a safe, comfortable and private space for people to discuss any aspect of dementia.

Hosted by Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses, the clinics are open to anyone impacted by dementia, offering life-changing support to families and individuals in the area. The clinics will take place on the 4th and 6th March and appointments can be booked via Dementia UK’s website.

The clinics will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to help with financial and legal issues.

Specialist dementia nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, will support families living with dementia in Luton.

Ahead of the appointments, Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nursing charity, has shared tips on how to discuss dementia with a loved one and encourage them to visit their GP if they are showing signs or symptoms of the condition. Someone develops dementia every three minutes in the UK, and it is often a challenge to obtain an accurate diagnosis of dementia.

Tackling tough conversations – tips on speaking to someone who is showing signs of dementia from Admiral Nurses:

Act – if the person suddenly becomes upset or frustrated with themselves, this can be a good opportunity to have a conversation with them about the symptoms they are experiencing and if they’d like support with seeking help

Explain – the signs and symptoms of dementia are often shared with other conditions. Explaining this, and encouraging the person to seek advice from their GP can be less daunting than suggesting they seek a diagnosis of dementia. You can also explain that a prompt diagnosis of dementia will help them seek the right support sooner

Support – seeking support can be tough, and people will appreciate help in arranging the appointment and attending it. You can also help them to keep a symptom diary which will support a healthcare professional to make an accurate and timely diagnosis

The clinics in Luton are part of Nationwide’s social impact programme, Fairer Futures, which addresses three of the UK’s biggest social issues through charity partnerships – dementia (Dementia UK), youth homelessness (Centrepoint) and family poverty (Action for Children). Nationwide is funding 30 dementia specialist Admiral Nurse posts through Dementia UK, and is hosting 200 pop-up clinics in branches across the country.

To book a confidential and in-person appointment with an Admiral Nurse in Luton visit Dementia UK’s website: https://www.dementiauk.org/information-and-support/how-we-can-support-you/admiral-nurse-clinics/nationwide/?misc=media. The clinics will visit:

Luton, 77/79 George Street LU1 2AP – 4th and 6th March

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said:

“We’re looking forward to returning to Luton. Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

Debbie Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide, said:

“Nationwide wants to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible. By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death. As a mutual, we work for the good of society as well as our members. We believe this and Nationwide Fairer Futures will change hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”