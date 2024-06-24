Discover Dunstable Downs' heritage: Join the celebration on 29 June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 29 June, the picturesque Dunstable Downs will be buzzing with excitement as the National Trust hosts a special event to celebrate the area's rich history and vibrant community spirit.

From 10.30am to 4.00pm, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a day filled with fascinating stories, community engagement, and family-friendly fun. Whether you're a local resident or a first-time visitor, this event promises to offer something for everyone, highlighting the unique heritage and natural beauty of Dunstable Downs.

Over the past year, the dedicated team at National Trust’s Dunstable Downs has been gathering memories and uncovering hidden gems of the area's history and heritage. This event promises to be a delightful showcase of their findings, made possible through the generous support of local organisations, communities, and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights of the Day:

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orange rolling at Dunstable Downs, historically held each Good Friday

The Memories Project: Engage with this interactive initiative by sharing your personal stories and experiences of Dunstable Downs. Your memories will become a cherished part of the ongoing historical tapestry they are creating.

The Return of Orange Bowling: Experience the joy of orange bowling, a family-friendly activity inspired by the traditional sport of orange rolling that once took place on the Downs.

Meet the Rangers: Have a chat with the rangers who work tirelessly to preserve the natural beauty and ecological significance of Dunstable Downs. Learn about their conservation efforts and discover the secrets behind maintaining this special piece of land.

Community Connections: Connect with local community groups such as the Dunstable Town Guides and the Bedfordshire Natural History Society. Discover how these groups contribute to the vibrant community fabric and learn more about their roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pilot, Amy Johnson at Dunstable Downs

Kite Flying Spectacular: Celebrate Dunstable Downs’ connection with kite flying and witness a round of the STACK UK National Championships, a sport kite competition that has made Dunstable Downs its home since 2013. Marvel at the skill and precision of the competitors as they take to the skies in a breathtaking display of kite flying prowess.

This event is free of charge, though normal car parking fees apply. No booking is required, making it easy to drop by and join the festivities.