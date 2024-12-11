Discover the joy of winter walking at Dunstable Downs

From ancient woodland walks to windswept coastal paths and accessible trails, the National Trust has revealed its top winter walking trails near you to enjoy.

Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Estate

Dunstable Downs, the highest point in Bedfordshire, offers breathtaking views over the Vale of Aylesbury and beyond. From its elevated position, visitors can see up to five counties on a clear day. The skies come alive during winter, whether it's a frosty atmospheric morning or the fiery hues of a dramatic sunset. With miles of footpaths weaving through the chalk grasslands, Dunstable Downs is the perfect base for exploring the countryside and spotting winter wildlife.

To help visitors make the most of their visit, a detailed map is available at the Visitor Hub, highlighting three popular circular routes. There’s also a multi-user route starting at the Chilterns Gateway Centre, running along the ridge, and descending into Dunstable. This accessible, surfaced path welcomes walkers, cyclists, pushchairs, and wheelchair users alike. For those seeking something structured, join a gentle guided walk on this route on 29 December at 10.30am, a perfect way to brush away the cobwebs before the New Year.

Explore wintry landscapes at Dunstable Downs

After your walk, warm up at the View Café, where a delicious selection of hearty fare awaits.

Dogs are welcome across the Downs and can also join their owners on leads in the Visitor Centre, View Café, and shop.

Two Trampers and wheelchairs are available for hire. Please call 01582 500920 to book in advance.

Plan your visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/dunstable-downs