AGMs are not usually very exciting affairs and, despite the writer’s desire to see a streaker liven things up a little, this one was no exception.

However, it gave us a chance to reflect on what an enjoyable year it has been, how good the facilities at Tilsworth Golf Centre are - and how delicious their lunches - and perhaps the icing on the cake has been the variety and excellent quality of the after-lunch speakers and their subjects. The primary objective of this Probus Club - the promotion of good fellowship - has well and truly been met!

Having once again enjoyed a pleasant lunch, the members prepared for the formalities of the AGM, pictured here pretending to be interested in the accounts and last year’s minutes.

You’ll notice a growing number of ladies amongst the old fellows - 6 now out of the total membership of 36. And we had an excellent turnout of 26 for this session, sadly not one of them prepared to take over the Secretary role - anyone out there interested?

The outgoing Chair, John O’Dell, welcomed everyone, summed up the mood of the meeting, quickly dealt with the minutes of the previous AGM and invited the Secretary to give his report. Philip Savage summarised things from his vantage point, then handed over to Les Randall, who introduced the Treasurer’s report on behalf of Nick Hill. Everything is fine and dandy with the finances you’ll be pleased to hear. Back to J O’D who then welcomed the incoming Chair, Derek Ward, before sitting down with that look of “I’ve done a good job, but I’m not sorry it’s over” on his face!

Derek got into his stride promptly and struck just the right note with his opening remarks, promising to keep up the good work of previous incumbents. He then gave a very warm thank you to Philip Savage, who was retiring from the role of Club Secretary after 9 years of devoted and first class service - you have never seen a set of minutes that glowed like Philip’s did! Hence the need for a replacement and Derek once again took the opportunity to lambast the members, pleading for someone - anyone - to please help! But then, back to business - past committee members were thanked for their support, all of whom were happy to continue, so were re-elected en bloc. I’d like to say that the meeting was concluded with a rousing chorus of Rule Britannia, but I had left by then!

Dunstable PROBUS Club meets on the second Monday of the month and membership is open to retired or semi-retired professional and business women and men. The Club’s main purpose is the promotion of good fellowship and if you would like to come along, please contact us on 01582 608242. The next meeting will be held on Monday 14th April 2025 when lunch will be followed by guest speakers Ray and Jenny Rowlson, who will be giving a talk on New York.