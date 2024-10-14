Escape into autumn with the National Trust this October half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This October half-term, immerse yourself in the magic of Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Estate. With its rolling hills and sweeping, panoramic views, this picturesque landscape offers the perfect autumnal escape for the whole family.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children of all ages are invited to embark on an exciting outdoor trail, where Dunstable’s beloved resident witch, ‘Witchsnade,’ returns for another spellbinding adventure. This year, young witches and wizards can create their very own cauldrons before following the trail and mastering magical skills along the way. For younger adventurers, and those with additional needs, sensory bags and themed spotter sheets are on offer to ensure everyone can take part in the magic. After completing the trail, unwind at the View Café with spooky afternoon teas for the children and heartwarming seasonal treats for the adults.

New for 2024, celebrate Halloween night at Dunstable Downs on 31 October! Join a special candlelit walk, listen to spine-tingling stories, enter the under 18s costume competition, and craft your very own broomstick to fly home on! This event is designed to be family-friendly, perfect for those seeking a gentler spooky experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the trail and Halloween events are accessible, and wheelchairs and all-terrain mobility scooters are available for hire. Dogs are welcome on short leads in the Visitor Centre and Café.

More information here.