Family fun and helpful health advice in Bury Park this April

Luton Council has partnered with Total Wellbeing Luton, Luton Town Football Club, Luton Family Hubs, Luton Muslim Health Alliance, Community Pharmacy, Primary Care Networks and the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board to bring four days of Health and Fun Days to the Bury Park area in April.

From Monday 7 to Thursday 10 April, you can walk-in to see our friendly teams at Bury Park Community Centre (Monday and Tuesday) and in the Eric Morecambe Lounge at Kenilworth Road (Wednesday and Thursday) for free children’s activities, dental health advice, and blood pressure checks between 12pm and 4pm.

Activities for children include arts and crafts and activities from Flying Start (part of Luton Family Hubs). Whilst adults have their health checks complete by our friendly team of professionals, children will be able to access several activities, including seeing the Luton Family Hubs team who will be giving away free toothpaste and toothbrushes.

All attendees will also be entered into a free raffle to win tickets to Luton Town Football Club’s next Under 21s match, amongst other prizes.

Health and fun days this Easter holiday

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: “Knowing your blood pressure is extremely important, and so we are taking a new, neighbourhood-focused approach to encourage residents to step forward and know their numbers. 50% of adults with high blood pressure don’t even know they have it, so it’s clear we need to be taking a different approach than we have previously.

“We are providing activities for children of all ages, so parents don’t have to worry about their little ones not being entertained while they have their blood pressure taken. Our dental pop-up team will also be on hand to give parents and children free advice. In 2023, the team saw hundreds of children from across the town, administered fluoride varnish and registered them with an NHS dentist.”

Felicity Cox, Chief Executive of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board said: “Getting your blood pressure checked takes five minutes, but it could save your life. High blood pressure can lead to heart attacks and strokes if it’s not treated, and we know that many people within our communities don’t know their numbers and whether they are at risk. That’s why we’re delighted to be working with Luton Council and local people in April to run a series of health checks in easy to get to places, so that people can access health and care services that could help them live longer, healthier lives. We’re encouraging everyone to drop in for a check-up. It could make all the difference.”

Make sure you don’t miss these Health and Fun days from Monday 7 to Thursday 10 April.