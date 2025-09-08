Free registration open for the Luton Dementia Awareness Walk

Happening this month!

The Luton Dementia Awareness Walk, is a free event dedicated to supporting those impacted by dementia and their loved ones.

Three local charities - Young at Heart Café, Music24, and Rotary Luton Someries - have teamed up to host the Luton Dementia Awareness Walk, an inspiring event, to be held at Stockwood Park, Luton on Sunday 28th September 2025, 11am-3pm.

The event invites individuals and families to take time to reflect on how dementia has touched their lives and the lives of others in their community. It's a chance to walk, talk, and show solidarity while raising awareness about the challenges faced by those living with dementia.

Maria Collins, founder of Young at Heart Café, explained the motivation behind the event: "We know how isolating dementia can be—for both those diagnosed and their carers and loved ones. Our goal is to bring people together, creating a supportive space where they can connect, share experiences, and know they are not alone."

The Luton Dementia Awareness Walk is not a challenge or a race, it is a gentle stroll bringing people affected by Dementia together to walk, talk and share experiences.The event is free to take part.For more information and to join the walk, register your interest via the Luton Dementia Awareness Walk Eventbrite page.

If you would like to chat to Young at Heart, Music24 and Luton Rotary about the event and sign up in person, they will be at Central Square in Luton Point shopping centre from 10am – 2pm on Saturday 20th September 2025.