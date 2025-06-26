From local roots to a major international moment, local rising star set to take the big stage!

By Krystle Newell
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 09:54 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 10:32 BST

Luton’s own Amari Fontaine and his CTRL bandmates are hitting the global stage, opening for Justin Timberlake this July in Chelmsford and Lytham. CTRL’s debut performance will showcase their dynamic stagecraft, synchronised street dance, and modern twist on the boyband formula. Amari is Luton born and raised, and attended Lea Manor High School and The Chalkhills Academy. At 19 years old, he is pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a pop sensation.

CTRL have captivated fans across the UK following a schools tour, showcasing their bold visuals and magnetic energy — blending classic boyband charisma with a modern, streetwise edge. This marks a major milestone for the group as they take the leap from viral success to live stage supremacy.

The band is now ready to bring that same energy to the stage - backed by tight choreography, and undeniable chemistry, CTRL are prepared to prove they’re more than just a digital phenomenon. Signed to Universal Music’s Island Records, they have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to complete their EP, whilst preparing for their debut this summer.

Audiences can expect an electrifying mix of street dance, live vocals, and undeniable stage presence as CTRL show the world exactly who they are.

Follow CTRL on Instagram & TikTok @CTRLLDN to keep updated with the group!

