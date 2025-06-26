From local roots to a major international moment, local rising star set to take the big stage!
CTRL have captivated fans across the UK following a schools tour, showcasing their bold visuals and magnetic energy — blending classic boyband charisma with a modern, streetwise edge. This marks a major milestone for the group as they take the leap from viral success to live stage supremacy.
The band is now ready to bring that same energy to the stage - backed by tight choreography, and undeniable chemistry, CTRL are prepared to prove they’re more than just a digital phenomenon. Signed to Universal Music’s Island Records, they have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to complete their EP, whilst preparing for their debut this summer.
Audiences can expect an electrifying mix of street dance, live vocals, and undeniable stage presence as CTRL show the world exactly who they are.
Follow CTRL on Instagram & TikTok @CTRLLDN to keep updated with the group!