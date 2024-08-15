Giant Maze takes over Luton Point this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Point is hosting a larger-than-life summer of free activities for families to enjoy.

Their Giant Maze has already seen over 6,000 visitors and gives families the chance to lose themselves in a world of fun, with seven foot tall hedges for true exploration!

Little ones can enjoy seeking out six hidden letters, which can be rearranged to make a secret word, with three entries randomly chosen to win £50 voucher prizes for The Entertainer, for even more summer fun at home!

Guests can also keep their eye out for fantastic small sculptures located in the maze as part of Keech Hospice’s Short Tail Trail, which could be hidden around any corner. But remember – with so many twists and turns, it may not be easy to find your way out!

The maze is open daily from 11am – 4pm, concluding on Wednesday 28th August, making it the perfect pairing with a day of shopping and visits to the many food outlets on offer at the centre.

The arrival of the Giant Maze also coincided with the centre’s official name change to Luton Point. Whilst the centre welcomes this new chapter, the team are committed to continuing its free community event calendar throughout the year, as well as its sustainability ethos and charity partnerships, for which they are widely recognised within the town.

This will be celebrated further at Luton Point’s upcoming ‘Make Your Point’ event across Friday 9th and Saturday 10th August, where visitors to the centre will be encouraged to stop by the flower bench in Central Square alongside the maze for a photo opportunity to win a £100 River Island voucher, and to share what they love about the shopping centre. There will also be complimentary Luton Point cupcakes to enjoy (whilst stocks last) and balloon modelling, plus free face painting in Melson Square for the ultimate weekend of fun.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point commented “Families have really been enjoying exploring the free maze, our first event as Luton Point. Pick up an entry form and unscramble the hidden letters for a chance to win with The Entertainer, and keep an eye out for some Short Tail Trail friends on your journey! We look forward to welcoming you to our newly renamed centre for a summer of fun and adventure!”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.