It’s a grand night for singing! The Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society 50th anniversary concert

Join Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society for its 50th anniversary concert in relaxing style, with a picnic at the lovely York House in Stony Stratford on Saturday, 2 August.

This concert concludes a year of celebrations marking 50 years of the society and will include all your Gilbert & Sullivan favourites and songs from some of the other shows we’ve done over the years. Join the Three Little Maids and Koko from The Mikado, mingle with the Pirates of Penzance or the crew of HMS Pinafore, before heading off to The Zoo.

York House in Stony Stratford sets the perfect scene for a picnic concert in the magnificent grounds of this lovely Georgian-style, Grade II listed building. Bring your own food but please support the York House bar for liquid refreshments - they sell both soft drinks and the alcoholic variety. The bar opens at 4:30pm, giving you time to settle in with a drink and relax before the music begins at 5pm. There’s an extended 30-minute interval for a picnic in the grounds if the weather is fine, or you can eat indoors if not.

Tickets are now on sale priced £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for children and can be purchased at wolvertongands.co.uk or call 01908 510452. Carers come free.

About Wolverton G&S Society

The Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society is a local amateur dramatic society dedicated to bringing the works of Gilbert & Sullivan to life for audiences in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.