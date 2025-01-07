It's A Sin's Nathaniel Hall heads to Luton as part of his national tour of Toxic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning playwright, actor and HIV activist Nathaniel J Hall (First Time, It’s A Sin) heads out on UK Spring tour with his acclaimed second play Toxic: Not another play about gay pride shame, written by Nathaniel J Hall - A Dibby Theatre Production.

Following its sell-out debut at HOME in Manchester in 2023, actor, writer and HIV activist Nathaniel J Hall is taking his critically acclaimed second play, Toxic on tour from March 2025 to venues across the UK. Produced by Dibby Theatre, this hilarious and heart-breaking semi-autobiographical show is written and performed by Hall alongside Josh-Susan Enright.

When it premiered at HOME Mcr last year, it marked Hall’s eagerly anticipated return to the stage since his award-winning autobiographical debut play First Time reached its 100th performance in early 2022. Toxic tour kicks off in Colchester on Thursday 13 March before heading to Sheffield, Luton, Bradford, Huddersfield, Salford, Scarborough, Leicester, Wolverhampton, and Chester.

Set in the hedonistic world of Manchester’s underground queer rave scene, Toxic tells the story of two people who, in their own words, ‘meet, fall in love, and mess it up.’ Born into Thatcher’s Britain of race riots and rampant homophobia and growing up in the shadow of Aids and Section 28, the pair form a trauma bond so tight, they might just survive it all. But sometimes survival means knowing when to leave.

Told through a heady mix of storytelling, movement, witty dialogue, original music and club visuals, this powerful and passionate play dares to pull back the glittery curtain of pride to reveal a place where many still suffer the impact generational homophobia, racism, toxic gender norms and HIV stigma.

Well-known for his community-led creative advocacy and activism, Hall has become a powerful voice on HIV and LGBTQ+ issues. But despite the enormous success of his debut play, First Time and his subsequent casting in Russell T Davies’ hit Channel 4 TV series It’s A Sin, behind closed doors he found himself locked in cycles of self-destructive behaviour and co-dependent and abusive relationships.

Keen to explore why this was, he began to research some of the darker aspects of LGBTQ+ life, speaking with friends and colleagues, hosting LGBTQ+ creative workshops and interviewing leading LGBTQ+ researchers, experts and writers, uncovering that whilst the LGBTQ+ community publicly celebrates with pride, behind closed doors, many are still suffering the devastating impacts of societal prejudice and shame.

As Hall himself comments: “Telling my HIV story publicly transformed my professional life, but behind closed doors my personal life was in free fall. I thought to myself, what’s really going on here? So, I devoured books by top LGBTQ+ authors, creatives and thinkers, checked myself back into therapy… and cried buckets.

“I realised just how exhausted I was from battling societal shame and stigma every day, and how alcohol, drugs and the pursuit of sex were the perfect escapes from tackling it head on. I discovered how many other LGBTQ+ people were carrying all this, and in the case of my Black and Asian, trans and disabled friends a whole load more… I cried a whole ocean.

“When the world treats us so badly, why do we end up treating ourselves and each other badly too? In workshops with other LGBTQ+ people conversations flowed about HIV, gender, race, money, sex work. It became clear to me that despite the modern pride movement, behind closed doors many of us still battle deep shame and self-worth issues stemming from societal prejudice.

“Toxic is a love letter to all my exes and myself, and I hope it helps others who may be struggling with shame to feel less isolated. When it premiered at HOME last year, I was so thrilled to see people laughing out loud with us AND crying buckets with us. I hope it connects with audiences on tour in an equally powerful way.”

Date: 3rd & 4th April: Hat Factory, Luton

Age guidance: 18+