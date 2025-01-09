Job fair for those looking to work in healthcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents interested in pursuing a career in the NHS and healthcare sector can learn more about opportunities and training at a free event this month.

The job fair, which will be held on Tuesday 21 January at Luton Point, will offer residents access to help and advice from employers and training providers about jobs, careers and training in the health and social care sector.

Many employers will be actively recruiting for a wide range of positions available on the day, including those in social care, the ambulance service, and the NHS in general. This variety ensures that there's something for everyone.

Employers participating in the event include East of England Ambulance Service, Bedfordshire Hospitals Health & Care Academy, The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) Workforce Team and BLMK Primary Care Training Hub. Luton Adult Learning will be available to provide comprehensive guidance and support to residents who have been out of the workforce for some time, including training opportunities, job hunting, and career development.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Portfolio Holder for Skills and Employability, said: “A career in health and social care can be incredibly rewarding, not just from the impact you can have on the lives of people living in our community, but also from the professional development, career progression and great employee benefits available."

“This is a great opportunity for residents to join our healthcare workforce supporting Luton residents when they need it most.”

The NHS and healthcare job fair will be held on Tuesday 21 January from 11am to 2pm, at Central Square, Luton Point, LU1 2LJ.

Admission is free and attendees do not need to register.

For more details, please visit the Luton Adult Learning website https://www.lutonacl.ac.uk/news-events/upcoming-community-job-fair-.html