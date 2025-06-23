London’s Queen of Rhythm & Blues roars into Luton at the Bear Club

London's own queen of Rhythm & Blues, singer Aisha Khan, along with her stellar band the Rajahs will be bringing their outstanding music to Luton’s own Bear Club on Friday the 27th of June.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khan sings American roots music, Jazz, Blues and Rhythm & Blues of the 1940’s/50’s. With a nod to the glamour and sophistication of a bygone era and over 30 years of experience, coupled with an unrivalled passion for the music, she combines superb original material with powerful cover versions and performs them all with class, soul, talent and wit.

Equal Parts sultry Jazz chanteuse and Rhythm and Blues belter, Aisha easily communicates heartbreak, joy and a range of emotions in between, whilst continuing to honour the tradition of the old school Divas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three studio albums of largely original songs to her name, including a much lauded collection of duets with some of the best of contemporary Roots music performers from both sides of the Pond, Aisha continues to go from strength to strength, creating new classic songs that easily take their place in the Blues canon.

Aisha Khan & the Rajahs

The live show is playful, joyous and musically proficient with a fine band of some of the cream of UK Blues and Rhythm & Blues musicians including Al Nicholls (Blue Harlem, Sister Suzie, the Big Six, the Big Town Playboys) on sax, Mal Barclay (The Cadillac Kings, Katie Bradley, Oo-Bop-Sh,Bam) on guitar, Matt Radford (Nick Lowe, Tanita Tikaram, Big Joe Louis) on Bass and Danny Howard (King Kurt, The Mamboleros, the Savage Hornets) on drums.

As well as the Bear Club, future gigs include Ronnie Scott’s, the Tenby Blues Festival and further dates throughout the UK.