Luton BID unveils a packed Autumn/Winter programme to delight families and support local businesses

Fergus McLardy – BID Manager, Luton Business Improvement District

As many of you will know, my colleague Julia Horsman has recently gone on maternity leave, and on behalf of the Luton BID board I’d like to wish her all the very best during this exciting new chapter. Julia has done a fantastic job leading the BID since taking over from me back in 2021, and I’m delighted to be stepping back in to support our town centre businesses and community while she enjoys time with her growing family.

And what a time to return – the Autumn - Winter season is always a highlight in Luton, and this year we have some very special BID-funded events planned to bring families and shoppers together in the heart of the town centre.

The celebrations begin with Halloween. In partnership with Luton Council and Step Forward Luton, we’ll be bringing families together at Hat Gardens on 29 October for a fun-filled event. Children will be able to enjoy free pumpkins, face painting, arts and crafts, and plenty of spooky entertainment – a brilliant example of how partnership working can deliver memorable activities for our community.

Luton Pumpkin Patch

Although this news column is published ahead of Halloween, we’re also sharing details of our Christmas programme now so readers can see the full line-up of seasonal activities taking place in Luton town centre.

The celebrations begin with Luton Lights Up on Friday 22 November, organised by Luton Council and Step Forward Luton, when we’ll be joined by a very special guest: Paddington Bear! Paddington’s visit is funded by Luton BID, giving families the chance to meet him in front of the Town Hall at intervals between 2pm and 6.30pm, as we build up to the big lights switch-on. It promises to be a magical afternoon for all ages.

But that’s just the start. Here’s a taste of what else is coming up:

6 December – Hunt the Hamper at Luton Point

Morning session 10.30am–12.30pm, afternoon session 1.30pm–3.30pm. Shoppers can take part in a fun trail around Luton Point stores and be in with a chance of winning a festive hamper filled with goodies. This event is delivered in support of Small Business Saturday, encouraging people to shop local and celebrate our fantastic town centre businesses.

7 December – Real-life Reindeer at Market Hill

From 11am–2pm, children and families can meet Santa’s reindeer, snap a photo in the sleigh, and even feed them. A magical way to make lasting Christmas memories.

20 December – Giant Snow Globe & Carols in St George’s Square

Step inside our Giant Snow Globe from 11am–2.30pm for a festive photo, enjoy live carols performed by the amazing Music 24 Community Choir, and warm up with a delicious hot chocolate.

As always, these events are all about celebrating Luton, supporting our businesses, and making the town centre a vibrant and welcoming place for everyone. I look forward to seeing many of you at our Christmas activities over the coming weeks.