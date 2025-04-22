Luton’s MPs Host Youth Engagement Session with Local Young People and Youth Organisations

Rachel Hopkins MP speaking with participants at the workshop

On Tuesday 15 April, Rachel Hopkins MP and Sarah Owen MP hosted a workshop with local young people and youth organisations as part of shaping the Labour Government’s new ten-year National Youth Strategy.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To feed into the National Youth Strategy, Rachel Hopkins MP and Sarah Owen MP hosted a workshop at Tokko Youth Hub, with representatives and young people from TOKKO, Luton Youth Council and Children in Care Council, Luton Roma Trust, Luton Irish Forum, Greenhouse Mentoring, Mary Seacole, CHUMS, Att10tive and CYCD (Centre for Youth and Community Development).

It was a great opportunity for young people from across the town to share ideas, speak about the current challenges they face and provide suggestions on how the Labour government shape the future of our young people for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several common themes emerged including worries around the cost-of-living, housing and access to education and apprenticeships.

Sarah Owen MP speaking with young people at the workshop

Many young people also expressed that they would be keen to become more involved in democracy, with better political education and young people having more of a political voice.

Rachel Hopkins MP and Sarah Owen MP will use this local insight to directly feed into new ten-year National Youth Strategy being developed by the Labour Government.

The strategy aims to tackle the challenges facing young people in their communities. The Government wants to ensure the voices of young people are at the centre of the future strategy, delivering youth focused services and moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees were also invited to fill out the online survey, which closed on Wednesday 16 April.

Rachel Hopkins MP and Sarah Owen MP hosting a workshop for local young people

Rachel Hopkins MP, Member of Parliament for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said: “I am very pleased that today’s event ensures our young Lutonians’ experiences and priorities are part of shaping the Labour Government’s brand-new youth strategy.

We are putting power back in the hands of our young people, giving them the opportunity to shape the services they deserve. All our young people should be able to pursue rewarding, fulfilling lives.

A big thank you to TOKKO for hosting today’s engagement session and to all the young people and organisations who took part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Owen MP, Member of Parliament for Luton North, said: “Young people too often had to weather the worst of fourteen years of austerity and neglect of our public services. Today’s event was an important first step in reversing this and developing a strong new youth strategy and ensure every young person gets the best start to life right here in Luton. No young person should have to leave to access the best opportunities.

“I am always amazed by Luton’s bright and talented young people and today was no exception. Many thanks to all who took part in this important event.”