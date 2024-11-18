New Menopause group comes to Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join the Menopause and Midlife Meet-Up. Calling all women in Luton and beyond! Menopause Alliance Bedfordshire and Luton invites you to an inspiring and supportive Menopause and Midlife Meet-Up.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This isn’t just another meeting; it’s your chance to connect, share, and embrace this empowering phase of life in a fun, relaxed setting. Whether you're navigating perimenopause, menopause, or midlife, this event is for YOU. Let's swap stories, gain expert insights, and build a community where no topic is off-limits (hot flashes and all!).

Why Should You Join?

It’s a Safe Space: Talk openly about the highs, the lows, and everything in between with people who truly understand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

POSTER

Expert Insights: Learn practical tips and strategies to manage menopause and thrive in midlife.

Meaningful Connections: Make friends who "get it" and share your journey. A spokesperson for Menopause Alliance shares: "We're all about creating spaces where women feel heard, supported, and celebrated. This event is about YOU—your stories, your questions, your laughter!"

Don’t Miss Out!Attendance is FREE, so grab your spot now! RSVP here: RSVP Link.

When: Tuesday, 3rd December 2024

Where: Luton Central Library, St George’s Square, LU1 2NG.

Time: 11:00 AM

Spread the Word! Know someone who’d love this? Share the invite! Let’s make this a day of connection, inspiration, and a few light-hearted laughs as we tackle menopause and midlife together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, reach out to us:[email protected]

Together, we’re stronger. Let’s navigate menopause and midlife with confidence—one smile, one chat, and one empowering moment at a time. See you there!